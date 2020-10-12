US-131 shutdown for multiple accidents

Multiple cars crashed after a pedestrian, who left her car, was hit by a semi truck, causing at least two more car crashes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The freeway is closed on US-131 Northbound from Martin (Exit 55) to Bradley (Exit 61) due to multiple serious accidents.

Multiple cars crashed after a pedestrian, who left her car, was hit by a semi truck, causing at least two more car crashes. One person was pinned in one of those crashes and needed CPR.

Authorities are on scene and say that it will be shut down for several more hours because of reconstruction taking place. More information will follow at a later time.

