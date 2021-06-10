2 motorcycles involved in deer-related Ionia County crash

Both involved men received significant injuries from the crash.

IONIA, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Otisco Township.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Belding Road (M-44) just west of Bartonville Road around 7:37 p.m. Sunday. According to the office, the initial information stated that a motorcycle had hit a deer.

Upon arrival, however, deputies learned that a second motorcycle was also involved in the crash. Circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown.

One of the involved motorcyclists, a 28-year-old man from Belding, was airlifted to an area hospital. The driver of the other motorcycle, an 18-year-old man from Orleans, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, both men received significant injuries from the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

