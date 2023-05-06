27-year-old Ottawa County man dies in early morning rollover crash

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 27-year-old West Olive man is dead after an early morning crash Saturday.

Northbound US 31 near New Holland St. was shut down for several hours due to the accident.

It has since reopened.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, along with Holland Township Fire Rescue, responded around 4:17 a.m.

Investigation into the crash found that the man was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer on Northbound US 31, when he left the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

