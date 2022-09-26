Crash closes 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming

The road closed around 6:45 a.m. for cleanup after a semi-truck and Chevy Trailblazer collided. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

WYOMING, Mich. — 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming is currently closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road was closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say a Gordon Food Service semi-truck collided with a Chevy Trailblazer.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Traffic is being diverted through parking lots in the area. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

