EB lanes of 28th Street reopen after crash downs power lines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on 28th Street in Grand Rapids closed down the eastbound lanes between Breton Road and Woodlawn Street.
Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash caused downed power lines, which have impacted traffic lights at 28th Street and Breton Road.
The lanes are reopened as of 3:30 p.m.
Eastbound 28th Street between Woodlawn Street and Breton Road were closed while Consumers Energy assesses the situation.
Police report that there were no serious injuries in the crash.
