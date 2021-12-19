EB lanes of 28th Street reopen after crash downs power lines

While there were no serious injuries in the crash, police say the downed power lines have impacted traffic signals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on 28th Street in Grand Rapids closed down the eastbound lanes between Breton Road and Woodlawn Street.

Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash caused downed power lines, which have impacted traffic lights at 28th Street and Breton Road.

The lanes are reopened as of 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound 28th Street between Woodlawn Street and Breton Road were closed while Consumers Energy assesses the situation.

Police report that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

