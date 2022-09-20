Semi hauling 45k pounds of milk overturns at 28th Street ramp at southbound US-131

The ramp remains closed as first responders work to clean up the mess. You're asked to find another route in the meantime.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic is tied up on southbound US-131 at the 28th Street ramp after a semi hauling 45,000 pounds of milk containers overturned Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. as the semi-driver was using the 28th Street entrance ramp to southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.

We’re told the driver was not injured but the crash is causing backups all the way to 196.

The ramp remains closed, and one lane is open on the highway.

You're asked to find a different route as the cleanup effort continues.

Grand Rapids troopers are on scene of a semi rollover crash on the 28th Street ramp onto S/B US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 lbs. of gallon milk containers. The ramp remains closed and there is one lane open on S/B US-131. Please find an alternate route as clean up continues. pic.twitter.com/nsbOzFcqYu — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 20, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.