3 injured after two cars crash, hit golf cart

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that injured 3 people in Olive Township Monday.

Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Stanton Street.

Investigation showed a Volkswagen failed to stop at a stop sign. The Volkswagen then hit a Saturn heading westbound, causing it to overturn and hit a golf cart in a yard at a nearby residence.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured in the crash, while the driver and front seat passenger of the Saturn, as well as the driver of the golf cart, were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the Volkswagen was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign. The road was closed for a short time while police investigated.

