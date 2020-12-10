3 killed in 2-car crash in South Haven

The crash is currently under investigation by the Van Buren Sheriff’s Department.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven.

Police say the incident happened at around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Baseline Road and 60th Street.

The crash killed two people in one car and one in the other. All three were pronounced dead on scene, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.