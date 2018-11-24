PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 36-year-old Rockford man is dead after crashing his pick-up truck into a cement wall in Kent County.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, it happened Friday, Nov. 23 around 11:15 p.m. on West River Drive near Samrick Avenue NE in Plainfield Township.

Investigators say the Rockford man was driving a Ford F-350 pick-up truck west on West River. He was going a high rate of speed before crossing over into the eastbound lanes and hitting a cement wall for the White Pine Trail bridge over West River.

The Rockford man was the only occupant in the truck and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

