Pedestrian struck, killed after crash in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 39-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-31 on Greenly Street.

Investigation showed the victim was travelling on foot across the crosswalk when a Pontiac Vibe in the central lane hit him.

The two inside the vehicle at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police say due to the crash, south bound US-31 will be closed until further notice.

