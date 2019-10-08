MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Mecosta County Deputies were dispatched to a two-car accident at the intersection of 30th Avenue and Jackson Road.

Deputies found that a 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was driving westbound on Jackson and failed to stop at the signed intersection. A northbound vehicle then collided with his car.

The driver and three passengers were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver who ran the stop sign was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

