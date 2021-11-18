City crews briefly close 6th Street Bridge in Grand Rapids for repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motorists who use the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will need to find a detour through the weekend.
City crews are making repairs on the bridge's rails after a car hit the guardrail.
From Thursday through Monday, 6th Street NW is closed from Front Avenue.
Pedestrians can still use the bridge.
Work is expected to be completed by Monday.
