City crews briefly close 6th Street Bridge in Grand Rapids for repairs

6th Street NW is closed from Front Avenue to Monroe Avenue for bridge repairs. It is expected to open on Monday, Nov. 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motorists who use the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will need to find a detour through the weekend.

City crews are making repairs on the bridge's rails after a car hit the guardrail.

From Thursday through Monday, 6th Street NW is closed from Front Avenue.

Pedestrians can still use the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday.

