GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 75-year-old Farwell man is dead after swerving to avoid a car and rolling over his vehicle.

It happened on Thursday, July 11 around 10 a.m. on Ludington Drive near Washington Street in Grant Township.

MSP says a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Albert O'Neil of Farwell, swerved to avoid a vehicle turning south into a private drive. O'Neil hit another vehicle going west causing his car to roll over and eject him. He was killed in the incident.

None of the other drivers were injured.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the City of Clare PD, City of Clare Fire Department, and the Clare County Sheriff's Department.

