GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - From now thru July 5, AAA is offering free rides in order to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The Tow To Go program has been running since 1998. AAA will transport the driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles. It is a free, confidential ride that is available for both AAA members and non-members.

AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead by arranging a designated driver, staying at the location of the celebration or figuring out another safe form of transportation.

However, the Tow to Go program is a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

Local and state law enforcement have been out patrolling the roads since July 1, cracking down on drunken drivers. It's part of the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that takes over a two-week period around the Fourth of July holiday.

