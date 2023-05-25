x
Aeromed called to crash on M-40 in Newaygo County

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area of M-40 at Poplar Ave. in Everett Twp. while they tend to the crash.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — First responders in Newaygo County are responding to a crash with injuries Thursday afternoon on M-20. 

Authorities have closed M-20 at Poplar Avenue in Everette Township while they tend to the crash.

While the number and severity of those hurt were not immediately clear, Aeromed was called to the scene. 

Crews are detouring traffic from the area and are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being. 

This is a developing story. Check back in later for new details. 

