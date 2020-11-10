Alcohol a believed factor is car vs. motorcycle crash

The passenger was wearing a helmet, but the driver was not, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office say alcohol is a believed factor in a car versus motorcycle personal injury crash Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4:13 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road near Lake Breeze Street in Park Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Hamilton woman driving a 2005 Toyota Camry was westbound when she attempted to turn left into a private drive. As she turned, she drove into the path of an eastbound 2005 Yamaha motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 51, and his female passenger, 50, were thrown from the motorcycle and sustained moderate injuries. The passenger was wearing a helmet, but the driver was not, police say.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to Holland Community Hospital for further treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.