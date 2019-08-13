OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was hurt after a crash in Kalamazoo County Monday night.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10:15 a.m. on West Main Street near North 4th Street in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say a car veered into the eastbound lanes and hit another car, causing heavy damage to both. The driver who caused the crash sustained serious injuries that sent them to the hospital. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's office believes that alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

