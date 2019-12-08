IONIA, Mich. - One man was significantly injured in a crash in Ionia Sunday night.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, an Ionia man traveling on Fourth Street near M-21 was attempting to turn eastbound on M-21 and collided with a vehicle driven by someone from Pewamo.

One of the drivers sustained significant injuries to his head and ankle as a result of the collision and was transported to the Sparrow Main Hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities believe alcohol is a contributing factor.

