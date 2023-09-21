All-way stop added at intersection to aid in traffic delays from closure on US-31

An all-way stop was added to an alternate route to ease traffic congestion while construction continues through Sept. 29.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More traffic updates are coming from the US-31 construction project that's expected to cause delays driving in Ottawa County through Sept. 29.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, US-31 will be closed between 3rd Street and Van Wagoner Street through the end of the month.

To aid in traffic delays on an alternate route, the Board of County Road Commissioners in Ottawa County ordered a temporary all-way stop to be implemented at the intersection of Fruitport Road at Apple Drive/3rd Avenue in Spring Lake Township and Fruitport Village.

The all-way stop is being installed Thursday and will remain for the duration of the project.

The $2.8 million project was put in place to create a culvert, or tubular tunnel that allows water to pass through concrete, under US-31 will be replaced with a larger tributary, or a stream opening, leading to Smith's Bayou, a body of water just south of Van Wagoner Road.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.