GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Grand Rapids will need to follow a detour next week.

Construction and renovations at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel will force a portion of Pearl Street NW closed beginning next Sunday.

Pearl between Front and Campau avenues will be closed to through traffic starting at 6 p.m. on March 17. The City of Grand Rapids expects the closure to last for several weeks while construction crews begin to replace the Amway's façade with more energy-efficient materials and windows.

Posted detours include:

Westbound – Monroe Avenue to Michigan/Bridge to Mt. Vernon

– Monroe Avenue to Michigan/Bridge to Mt. Vernon Eastbound – Scribner Avenue to Bridge/Michigan to Monroe

East and westbound Pearl Street detour during it's closure for Amway construction and renovations.

City of Grand Rapids

The city says during the closure, people will still be able to access the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Museum by Front Avenue.

