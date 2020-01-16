CASCADE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating two separate crashes involving three cars at a busy intersection on the southeast side of Kent County.

As of 11 p.m., the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue and 60th Street remained closed. According to MDOT, the corner has been closed since at least 8:43 p.m.

Investigators say three adults and a five month old were involved. The adults are all stable and the condition of the baby is unknown.

Two cars were involved in the first crash, and when a man got out of his car to check on the baby, his car was hit and he was sent flying.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.

