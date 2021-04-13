Bicyclist struck by car, killed in Marshall

Preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was traveling southbound on S Angola Road when she was hit by an SUV, also traveling southbound.

MARSHALL, Mich — A 25-year-old woman was killed Monday after being hit by a car in Branch County.

The incident happened in the area of S Angola Road and Nye Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was traveling southbound on S Angola Road when she was hit by an SUV, also traveling southbound.

Unfortunately, the biker was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

