Bicyclist struck by car, killed in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich — A 25-year-old woman was killed Monday after being hit by a car in Branch County.
The incident happened in the area of S Angola Road and Nye Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was traveling southbound on S Angola Road when she was hit by an SUV, also traveling southbound.
Unfortunately, the biker was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
