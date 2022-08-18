M-37 lanes remain closed after crash near Sparta

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both lanes of M-37 near North Sparta have closed following a crash, authorities say.

The crash occurred sometime around 10:21 p.m. The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but there are reported injuries.

Debris was seen on the road, and construction to clear up the scene has already begun.

The lanes remain closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

