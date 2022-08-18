x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

M-37 lanes remain closed after crash near Sparta

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both lanes of M-37 near North Sparta have closed following a crash, authorities say.

The crash occurred sometime around 10:21 p.m. The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but there are reported injuries.

Debris was seen on the road, and construction to clear up the scene has already begun.

The lanes remain closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim

Before You Leave, Check This Out