BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal car accident in Berrien County left four people dead on Friday.

The sheriff's department say that alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

It happened on N. Main Street and Miller Road in Buchanan Township when a Ford Fusion ran a stop sign and hit a Honda Accord.

There were four people in the Honda, all of whom died. The two passengers in the Ford Fusion were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The four victims who died in the crash are identified as:

Robert Klint, 66-years-old from Sawyer

Kent Williamson, 52-years-old from Virginia

Melissa Klint, 60-years-old from Sawyer

Landyn Klint, 22-years-old from Sawyer

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

