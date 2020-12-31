Car crashes into building in Kalamazoo

The driver, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident, lost control of their car, left the roadway, and struck a building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a building in the 200 block of East Michigan Ave.

The driver, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident, lost control of their car, left the roadway, and struck a building. At the time of the accident the building was closed for business and unoccupied.

The driver sustained minor injuries and medical care was provided on scene by paramedics.

Alcohol appears to be a factor and as a result of the investigation the driver was arrested and lodged at Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office on an alcohol related driving offense.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

