2-vehicle crash ends with truck driving into Hudsonville thrift shop, 3 injured

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that ended with a truck driving into a Hudsonville thrift shop.

The incident happened at the B&A Thrift Store at the corner of Port Sheldon Street and 48th Avenue.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash – a truck going southbound and a white care heading westbound. Crash details are currently limited, but the truck ended up going though the storefront. Police said the driver of the truck does not recall how it happened.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger of the white car was taken with serious injuries, police said.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

