Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan

There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check with your local parish about services before you hit the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend.

There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check with your local parish about services before you hit the road.

Here is a quick list of resources you can check on if you do decide to travel this holiday weekend:

2:35 p.m.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials and Michigan State Police reported M-6 after M-37 (Broadmoor Ave) (Exit 15) is closed due to a crash in Kent County.

Grand Rapids troopers are working on jack-knifed semi on M-6 near 48th. The highway is currently closed EB M6 at Broadmoor, please find an alternate route. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MAsUxFyQE6 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 24, 2022

Grand Rapids troopers said the crash was a jack-knifed semi on M-6 near 48th.

No one was hurt, but you're encouraged to find another route as crews work to clean up the scene.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, MDOT crews removed the barricades from M-40 and reopened the highway.

Officials are still urging drivers to stay off the road as there are still areas of periodic whiteouts.

Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties along and westward of US-131. Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ionia, Montcalm, and Mecosta Co. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall totals have been hard to come by as strong winds have resulted in blowing and drifting snow, limiting the accuracy of accumulation. In fact, snow drifts of 6+ feet were reported in Jenison late Friday evening. Despite the difficulties, many locations have picked up appreciable snowfall, with several 12”+ reports trickling in as of Saturday morning.

On top of the lake effect snow, continued strong and gusty winds will further blizzard conditions. Wind gusts are forecast to remain at 30-40+ mph throughout Saturday. This’ll lead to more blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibility, creating additional travel impacts.

Lastly, the frigid air mass that arrived Friday will continue throughout the weekend. Daytime temperatures will only reach the 10s to 20° both Saturday and Sunday, with wind chill temperatures remaining below 0°.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.