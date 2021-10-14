City of GR purchasing 35 new transit shelters

According to a release, the City is implementing the shelters in its quest to further equity for all.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is purchasing 35 new transit shelters to be placed along the Rapid’s existing routes within the city.

The shelters will be installed at transit stops only within City limits and be equipped with solar-powered lighting where lighting is necessary. There will be 13 shelters installed in Ward 1, seven in Ward 2, and 15 in Ward 3. Nineteen shelters will be installed in the neighborhoods of focus.

“Our goal is to provide clean, modern, and accessible transit stop infrastructure to the riders of The Rapid and The Dash,” said Assistant Mobile GR Director Justin Kimura.

“This consistent infrastructure allows for greater transit user familiarity and standardizes parts inventories and maintenance services. It also will encourage greater ridership of public transit across the city, but specifically in our historically underserved communities.”

Installations are expected to be complete by next October.

