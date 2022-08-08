x
Construction to close busy Monroe Avenue downtown for 12 days

One of the busiest streets in Grand Rapids is about the be shut down, affecting traffic to Grand Rapids and Kent County government buildings, and DeVos Place.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with the City of Grand Rapids are giving drivers a heads up about a road construction project that will affect a heavily-traveled road downtown.

Monroe Avenue NW will close between Michigan and Lyon streets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and lasting through at least Sunday, Aug. 21.

Crews will be making improvements to the crosswalks in front of the Kent County and City of Grand Rapids government buildings, DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall. They'll also be doing watermain work in that same area.

The city is advising people to use the posted detours. Northbound traffic will take Lyon Street to Ionia Avenue to Michigan Street. Southbound traffic will take Michigan Street to Ottawa Avenue to Lyon Street. 

People will still be able to park at 200/220 Monroe Avenue NW. Access to the Government Center Ramp will be available on Ottawa Avenue NW.

Credit: City of Grand Rapids

