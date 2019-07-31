GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Employees of an Indiana construction company are on strike because of unfair treatment. But the company works in Michigan as well, and the strike could affect Michigan state road construction.

However, the Kent County Road Commission is "adjusting their work schedule" to make sure that doesn't happen, they said.

They are making repairs to roads beginning tomorrow that are affected by the strike, according to the Kent County Road Commission.

Hundreds of Rieth-Riley Construction members announced their strike on Wednesday because they worked without a contract since June 2018, according to a press release from Operating Engineers 324, a company that operates machinery for Reith-Riley.

Their strike leaves construction projects in Kent County unattended.

The Kent County Road Commission is making spot repairs to:

Byron Center Avenue from 84th Street to 92nd Street

Cascade Township Neighborhood Streets north of 36th Street

"Our goal is to reduce the impact of this strike on our motorists and residents, and we appreciate the community’s patience and support,” Steve Warren, the Kent County Road Commission managing director said.

KCRC will make spot repairs to the center lane of Byron Center Avenue so that it can be reopened during the strike by Operating Engineers Local 324 against Rieth-Riley Construction.

Kent County Road Commission

After negotiations, the National Labor Relations Board has offered Reith-Riley a settlement to avoid trial, but they feel like they "are left with no other recourse than a strike to protect [their] hardworking men and women," Douglas Stockwell, the Operating Engineers 324 business manager, said in the press release.

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Operating Engineers 324 of "aggressive activities alleged to be unlawful," according to the press release, which could result in Operating Engineers 324 paying more than $1.8 million back in pay.

These activities include

A controversial lockout

Bait-and-switch with wages

Denied locked-out workers unemployment benefits

The State of Michigan ruled in favor of the workers allowing them to receive benefits for the lockout period.

