GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer in full swing, construction continues around West Michigan.

Monday, eastbound I-96 will be closed at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. That project will shut down the highway until late October, the Michigan Department of Transportation predicts.

The detour is southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196. The off ramp from eastbound I-96 to Leonard Street will remain open. The on ramp from East Beltline Avenue to eastbound I-96 will remain open.

The closure of eastbound I-96 is a part of the I-196, I-96, East Beltline reconstruction and interchange reconfiguration.

