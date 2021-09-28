Construction worker hurt after hit-and-run crash Tuesday in GR

The construction worker received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A construction worker received minor injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids.

In a Twitter post, Michigan State Police West Michigan said the incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Alden Nash.

“An unknown semi, hauling a blue trailer, caught the piece of construction equipment on the trailer and continued down the roadway,” the post reads.

The construction worker received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MSP believes the semi driver didn’t know they had struck the construction equipment.

Troopers with the MSP Grand Rapids Post are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

