x
construction

100th Street Bridge replacement prompts summer detour

How your commute will be impacted as MDOT works to replace problematic bridge.
Credit: 13 OYS
Construction on the 100th Street bridge started this week and is expected to take 5 months.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 16, the off-ramp from southbound US-131 to 100th Street will be closed until mid-August. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working to replace the 100th Street Bridge and reconstruct the interchange.

The project was suspended back in April due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. MDOT is investing approximately $10.5 million in the project.

The new bridge will be double the width of the old and will have two additional lanes as well as a non-motorized path. The project will also raise the height of the bridge by two and a half feet.

Credit: 13 OYS
A rendering of the finished construction of the 100th Street Bridge.

The 100th Street Bridge has been a topic of conversation after it was hit at least eight times by trucks in 2018.

While the off ramp is closed there is a detour for drivers to exit at 84th Street and head south on either Clyde Park Avenue or Division Avenue to 100th Street.

Credit: Michigan Department of Transportation
The detour route until mid-August as MODT continues work on the 100th Street Bridge and interchange reconstruction.

