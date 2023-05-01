2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced

Can't wait for warmer weather? How about for construction season? MDOT released their top projects for West Michigan in 2023 today and we have the details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard...

Roads covered in orange!

That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website , we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.

The list includes everything from basic resurfacing, to bridge work, and even complete reconstruction of some roads. Below is what you can expect on our roadways starting as early as March!

Top 2023 West Michigan Road Projects:

Full concrete pavement repairs on I-96 from Whitneyville Ave. to the Kent/Ionia county line. Running from late July to late November.

Asphalt resurfacing on I-96 from Cascade Rd to M-11. Running mid May to late August.

Bridge improvements on Burton Street over I-96. Running mid May to late August.

Bridge improvements on Fruit Ridge Ave over I-96. Running June – November.

Asphalt resurfacing on M-21 from the I-96/M-21 interchange to Grand River Drive. Running June-October.

Finishing the adding of a new on-ramp from M-21 to EB I-96 with new interchange connection lane on EB I-96 from M-21 to Cascade Rd. No time announced.

Bridge improvements at the I-196/Chicago Drive interchange. Running April-June.

Bridge work continues in Grand Haven on US-31 and M-104. No time announced.

Reconstruction of EB I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville. No time announced.

John Richard, the MDOT Communications Rep. for the Grand Region says "Well, it's still pretty early, so the dates, and the costs, and the whole schedule is very tentative right now, since it's still just January. Projects usually start up in March, weather pending of course. They'll start earlier or later if the weather cooperates or doesn't cooperate."

Richard always told us "Regardless if it's a huge project, or just a little guy, it's gonna cause issues with traffic. Grand Rapids has been growing like crazy for the last decade, so anytime you take a lane on 96, or 131, or 196, whether it's a major bridge replacement, or just filling a pothole, a lane closure is a lane closure. So it's really helpful for motorists to stay informed and get that, you know, frame of mind. Oh there's lane closure during my commute, I should probably leave a little bit early."

13 On Your Side will keep you up to date on all of the latest traffic incidents and construction projects in West Michigan. You can track them online or with the 13 On Your Side mobile app!

