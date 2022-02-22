Byron Rd. bridge over Macatawa River closed for repair starting in March

The bridge's deck and beams will be replaced as part of the state of Michigan's pilot Bridge Bundling Program.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Road Commission announced a new construction project in Zeeland Township beginning in March.

The Byron Road bridge over the Macatawa River will be closed to traffic beginning on March 7 as construction crews work on beam and deck replacement. The project also includes the reconstruction of road approaches at each end of the bridge.

While the bridge is being worked on, Byron Rd. will be closed to all traffic between I-196 Exit 55 and 76th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

A detour route will be available for drivers on M-121 (Chicago Drive) and 64th Avenue.

The construction is expected to last through June 5.

The construction on the Byron Rd. bride is part of the Pilot Bridge Bundling Project, which aims to fix 19 bridges in Michigan. The pilot project will begin construction in March with the Byron Rd. bridge and hopes to have construction last between 60 to 90 days for each bridge construction project.

One other bridge construction project is in the books for West Michigan residents. Beginning on June 15, Maple Island Road over the Muskegon River in Muskegon will be closed for construction. That project is expected to last 60 days.

For more information about this project, and for project updates, visit the state’s Bridge Bundling website: MDOT Bridge Bundling.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.