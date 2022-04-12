Two new construction projects on I-96 in Kent County start April 18

The new projects are part of the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan's history.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six new major road rebuilding projects are expected to begin on Monday, April 18, including two in Kent County.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the start dates for the new construction projects Tuesday morning. She says that between the projects, an estimated 1,287 jobs will be directly and indirectly supported.

The six projects will improve driving surfaces, extend road life, reduce traffic congestion and increase safety.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” Whitmer said.

“My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. These projects will add to that total and continue and support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

The projects include work in Gratiot, Lapeer, Bay, Mason and Kent Counties. In Kent County, there are two projects involving sections on I-96.

I-96 Road and Bridge Improvement Project in Kent County

Start date: Monday, April 18

Estimated end date: Mid-September

Investment: $6 million

Projects

Resurfacing 4.5 miles of I-96 from east of Bristol Avenue to West River Drive.

Bridge improvements on EB I-96 ramp to SB US-131 over West River Drive and the Marquette Railroad.

Construction restrictions

Lane closures, traffic shifts and ramp closures will be in effect throughout the project.

EB I-96 ramp to SB US-131 is scheduled to be closed Monday, April 18, through Monday, Aug. 1.

Traffic will be detoured to NB US-131, then West River Drive to SB US-131. Alternate detour: East on I-96 to Plainfield Avenue, then westbound I-96 to southbound US-131.

Benefit: The project will improve the ride and is a long-term investment for the service life of the corridor and associated bridges.

I-96 Interchange Connection Project in Kent County

Start date: Monday, April 18

Estimated end date: Mid-October

Investment: $8.5 million

Projects

Build an interchange connection lane on WB I-196 from I-196 Business Spur (Chicago Drive Exit #72) to M-11 (28th Street/Wilson Avenue).

Resurfacing I-196 from M-11 to Market Avenue and bridge improvements at the Chicago Drive interchange and over Kent Trails.

Construction restrictions

Lane closures, traffic shifts and ramp closures will be in effect throughout the project.

Ramp closures will be in effect at the I-196/Chicago Drive interchange.

The Kent Trails pedestrian pathway will be closed and detoured north of I-196 at Indian Mounds Drive, and south of I-196 near Chicago Drive.

Benefit: The new connection lane between the interchanges will increase safety and reduce congestion. The road and bridge work will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway and bridges.

As part of the Rebuilding Michigan Plan, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt or replaced 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges.

