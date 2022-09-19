Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday

A portion of I-96 will close, one direction at a time, beginning on Friday, Sept. 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week.

A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until late November 2022.

The closure will be between US-131 and Leonard Street with traffic being detoured via US-131 and I-196.

The freeway closure will only affect traffic in one direction at a time and will begin with Eastbound I-96 on Friday.

The construction will also close several on and off ramps throughout its duration.

The work is designed to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the service life of I-96.

Get up to date information on closures, construction progress and more on MDOT's interactive map.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.