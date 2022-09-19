x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Construction

Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday

A portion of I-96 will close, one direction at a time, beginning on Friday, Sept. 23.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Construction road sign against a blue sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week.

A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until late November 2022.

The closure will be between US-131 and Leonard Street with traffic being detoured via US-131 and I-196.

The freeway closure will only affect traffic in one direction at a time and will begin with Eastbound I-96 on Friday.

The construction will also close several on and off ramps throughout its duration.

The work is designed to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the service life of I-96.

Get up to date information on closures, construction progress and more on MDOT's interactive map.

Credit: Michigan Department of Transportation

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion

Before You Leave, Check This Out