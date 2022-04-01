Report on Michigan road, bridge conditions says Michigan households on the hook for $4,845 annually

The report was released by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit organization.

MICHIGAN, USA — A recent report estimates that the poor road conditions in Michigan cost the average state household $4,845 annually.

The report was conducted by the national transportation research nonprofit organization, TRIP.

The report says the costs are incurred in the form of traffic crashes, delays caused by traffic congestion and unreliability on the state’s transportation network, extra vehicle operating costs due to driving on roads in poor condition, and in the cost to repair the state’s structurally deficient bridges.

The objective of the study and report was to determine what the cost to Michiganders would be moving forward based on different road repair funding scenarios.

In November of 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The act provided Michigan with $9 billion in funding for highway and bridge improvement from 2022 to 2026.

The study by TRIP offers up three scenarios for funding of infrastructure improvements between 2021 and 2031 and predicts the percentage of roads in poor, fair and good conditions. They also project the estimated costs per household for transportation investments in 2031.

Scenario A - It assumes anticipated expenditures based on current funding formulas, regardless of whether they are adequate to maintain or improve conditions and performance into the future.

Scenario B - It assumes that adequate funding is made available to maintain current conditions and performance into the future.

Scenario C - It assumes a level of funding is made available that would provide a significant improvement in near-term conditions and performance and a significant improvement in future conditions and performance.

2021 Pavement Conditions in Michigan

Poor condition - 24%

Fair condition - 43%

Good condition - 34%

2031 Projected Pavement Conditions in Michigan

Poor condition

Scenario A - 49%

Scenario B - 23%

Scenario C - 9%

Fair condition

Scenario A - 20%

Scenario B - 37%

Scenario C - 33%

Good condition

Scenario A - 31%

Scenario B - 41%

Scenario C - 58%

Annual Michigan Household Costs of Transportation Investment

Current Condition 2021

Vehicle operation costs - $1,093

Safety costs - $1,084

Bridge repair costs - $1,286

Traffic congestion costs - $1,382

Total cost: $4,845

Scenario A 2031

Vehicle operation costs - $1,586

Safety costs - $1,113

Bridge repair costs - $2,054

Traffic congestion costs - $1,520

Total cost: $6,273

Scenario B 2031

Vehicle operation costs - $1,019

Safety costs - $1,113

Bridge repair costs - $1,180

Traffic congestion costs - $1,382

Total cost: $4,694

Scenario C 2031

Vehicle operation costs - $583

Safety costs - $750

Bridge repair costs - $40

Traffic congestion costs - $1,106

Total cost: $2,479

The report concludes that the level of investment to transportation projects over the next decade will have a huge impact on the overall economy and Michigander's wallets.

TRIP says that, "Michigan’s roads, highways and bridges are the backbone of the state’s transportation system and their good condition and performance are critical to the quality of life and the health of Michigan’s economy."

You can view the entire report by TRIP here:

