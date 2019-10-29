KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews aren't slowing down despite the first signs of snow possibly hitting West Michigan early Wednesday morning and light snow predicted to fall on Halloween.

The road project on 76th Street in between Clyde Park Avenue and U.S. 131, began in August with the intent to widen the road to five lanes and replace and expand the bridge by Nov. 8.

"The reality - it's probably going to go in the first maybe the second week of November," Kent County Road Commission's Director of Maintenance Jerry Byrne said.

The project on 76th Street is the largest one that has yet to be completed. It's running about a week or two behind.

"[That's] not unheard of. Usually if we can get things wrapped up by the 15th of November, we're going to be fine," Byrne said.

This project along with some neighborhood re-pavings are the last ones to wrap up.

"We have about five lane miles to go and that represents about one percent of our total projects for the year, yet to be completed," Byrne said.

This year, the Kent County Road Commission worked on nearly 500 lane miles of roadway.

"So we're 99 percent completed," Byrne said.

Crews only have a maximum window of about seven to eight months out of the year, to get these projects done.

"We're not in Florida. We're not in Ohio—when you have many more days and a longer construction season," Byrne said. "Michigan is a short season."

Even though the winter is coming and the clock is ticking, crews aren't worried.

"Obviously there's some snowfall rains forecasted, but there's still some good weather, so we're not really concerned," Byrne said.

All in all, the road commission is behind about one to two weeks.

"I'd say it's a pretty typical fall."

