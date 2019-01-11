MUSKEGON, Mich. — A mile-long stretch of Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon's lakeside business district is now open to two-way traffic again.

The road has been under complete reconstruction since spring. It's the main road where shops and business are located in Muskegon's Lakeside Business District.

Business owners say the major road project made it difficult for customers to get to their shops all summer, hurting their bottom lines.

The $6 million project included a new road, wider sidewalks, new street lights, landscaping, and a new water main under the roadway.

Most of the work is expected to finish this year. Some landscaping and streetscaping work will be done in the spring.

Business owners are looking forward to a time when the project is completed.

Candace Swanson owner of the new Bellasimi Boutique and Venue believes the project will make the unique business district near the city's beach even more of a destination.

"I think we're going to see a flood and outpouring of support," said Swanson. "The shop owners are super excited."

The new streetscape in the Lakeside Business District will reflect a "nautical theme."

