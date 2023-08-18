Lane closures, construction means possible delays on US-131 through the weekend

Two lanes of US-131 through Grand Rapids will be closed both northbound and southbound this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers using US-131 this weekend should expect delays around Grand Rapids in both northbound and southbound directions.

Two sections of US-131 will be under construction this weekend and both sections will include multiple lane closures.

Two lanes on Northbound US-131 between Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Ann Street will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Two lanes on Southbound US-131 between I-96 and I-196 will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 7 a.m.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Communications Representative John Richard said that drivers should expect delays when traveling on US-131 this weekend.

"It's going to jam up...if you take a lane away from 131, it jams up. Anyway, we're taking two lanes, this is a double lane closure. So the crews can get in there and have plenty of safe room to get done what needs to be done," Richard told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The construction will focus on concrete pavement repairs, trash removal, curb and gutter sweeping, surface maintenance and bridge inspections.

MDOT also warns drivers to be paying attention when driving in construction zones.

Some on-ramps and off-ramps may be closed in the construction areas.

You can stay up to date with road construction in Michigan through MDOT's Mi Drive Map.

