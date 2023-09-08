M-21, Fulton Street, resurfacing project prompts lane closures Friday night

The construction began in June and includes the resurfacing of a four mile stretch.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The resurfacing project for M-21 (Fulton Street) from I-96 to Grand River Drive continues this weekend, prompting lane closures from 7 p.m. Friday evening to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Construction began in June and the project includes the resurfacing of a four mile stretch.

The construction will also include building indirect left-turn lanes at Taos Avenue and Rippling Drive, adding a right-turn lane at Alta Dale Avenue, sidewalk ramp improvements, guardrails, and pavement markings.

The estimated end date for the project is sometime in November, however the work is weather dependent.

