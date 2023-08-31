MDOT removing road restrictions ahead of Labor Day!

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, MDOT is removing most road restrictions around the state. Here's what to know!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — While many are looking forward for time off to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, they are probably not looking forward to the traffic involved with getting to their destination. MDOT however, has your back!

That's because ahead of the holiday MDOT will be removing lane restrictions for 56% of its road and bridge projects around the state, including about 80% of projects here in West Michigan.

John Richard, from MDOT Grand Region, told us, "come this Friday, around three o'clock, all lanes, as many as possible, should be open. There are a select few, of course, like we talked about [that stay closed], but most of the lanes and ramps will be open for the holiday weekend, and we do that statewide."

The types of projects that will remain closed include major staged work such as the I-196 construction between Zealand and Hudsonville, where things are mostly torn up, projects like the bridge rehab on Seaway Drive, and the Muskegon Road Diet . Essentially only cases where construction cannot be wrapped up safely or thoroughly will stay in place.

John continued, "this is something that the contractors and the subcontractors, they all know about it. It's written in the progress clause, you know, you guys better get your stuff wrapped up to lift everything by Friday at 3pm for this holiday weekend."

However, it is worth noting a new restriction that will be in place on Labor Day from 6:30 am to noon. The Mackinac Bridge will be closed for the annual Bridge Walk! Drivers from the north will be stopped at Exit 344 and from the south stopped at Exit 377.

Hopefully these actions will bring your holiday travel some relief, and you can get where you're going safe, sound ,and efficiently!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.