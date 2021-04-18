Off ramp from US-131 to Market Avenue to close through June 18

Construction will begin Monday, April 19 and include new parking, sidewalks and sewers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The off ramp from southbound US-131 to Market Avenue will close for road and sewer work beginning Monday, April 19 at 7 a.m. Roadwork will continue through June 18.

This work is the first phase of the City of Grand Rapids project to reconstruct Market Avenue SW, Wealthy St. SW and Fulton St. W. The project will include five phases of reconstruction and be completed in May 2022.

Reconstruction will include new sewers, parkways, sidewalks, driveway approaches, parking and more.

