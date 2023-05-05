Road Work Springs Back To West Michigan!

Just in time for Tulip Time in West Michigan, here comes the cone zones! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has some areas you should avoid!

Example video title will go here for this video

ZEELAND, Mich. — Every spring in West Michigan, just as the tulips spring forth from the ground, so do the orange cones that are certain to dot our roadways!

Just in time for Tulip Time , road construction will be kicking off as we head into the warmer days of May. This year we are looking at some pretty big projects around West Michigan, and not just on the major highways!

One of the largest is the reconstruction of I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland. John Richard, the MDOT Communications representative for the Grand Region, told us that those who are planning to travel to Holland should be prepared for restrictions and slow downs.

John said, "We can't lift restrictions during the tulip time festival for that one [I-196] because obviously the eastbound side is all torn up and both sides are sharing the westbound side of the roadway. However, we are lifting restrictions on our US-31 project in Holland from 32nd to Central Ave. All lanes will be open for the tulip time festival, but there are some closures on some local roads. Main Street is closed on the east side of Zeeland. Pawpaw is closed from 104 to Burton, and then 96 is closed from Adams to Ottogan."

It won't just be these state routes impacted over the late spring and summer months. The City of Grand Rapids provided us with the following list of projects that are expected to start soon.

Fuller Ave. NE – Full closure and detour. Closed from Cedar St. NE to Maybelle St. NE. Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12.

Plainfield Ave. NE -- Construction and NB detour. Impacted from Marywood Dr. NE to Ellsmere St. NE. Monday, May 8 to Friday, June 30.

Godfrey Ave. SW -- Closure in City of Wyoming. Utility work just south of Liberty St. SW intersection Monday, May 8 to Monday, May 22

Plainfield Ave. NE -- Watermain project/road resurfacing Monday, May 8 to Wednesday, May 31 Full closure and detour of Plainfield north of Leonard

Northbound US-131 -- Lane restrictions Michigan Department of Transportation is inspecting NB US-131 bridge structures Friday night, May 5 to Sunday afternoon, May 7 Northbound lane restrictions Close NB on ramps at both Wealthy and Pearl interchanges



As the season rolls on there will likely be more projects and delays to existing projects to contend with. John recommends visiting michigan.gov/drive to stay up to date on all of the projects that may impact your travel plans!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.