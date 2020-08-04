BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has suspended the road construction on the 100th Street Bridge in Bryon Township.

Construction on the bridge started on March 23.

"For the safety of the public and their workers, and to slow the spread, some projects are being suspended at the discretion of the contractors. 100th Street is one of those projects," MDOT spokesperson John Richard said in an email.

The 100th Street bridge was hit at least eight times by trucks in 2018.

The construction project was expected to last about five months and MDOT said it is investing $10.5 million to make the necessary changes.

The project will consist of doubling the width of the bridge. There will be four lanes over the bridge, where before there was just two. The new bridge will also include a non-motorized path, in addition to the four lanes. It will also be raised by two and a half feet.

Officials hope that the work done will eliminate future bridge hits, as well as increasing the capacity of 100th Street and maintaining the integrity of the 131 corridor.

