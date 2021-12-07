Crash in Holland closes NB and SB US-31 for multiple hours Tuesday

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. She was taken to an area hospital was a head injury.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two women were injured in a Holland crash that brought down power lines and closed US-31 in both directions.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-31 and Felch Street.

Police say a 20-year-old from Holland Township was driving a 2014 Toyota sedan when she ran a red light. The Toyota was struck by a northbound 2007 Jeep SUV being driven by a 25-year-old from Holland City.

After the collision, the Toyota hit and broke a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall into the roadway and disable power to area stop lights. The wires fell across US-31, closing both north and southbound lanes until the lines could be removed by Consumer’s Energy.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. She was taken to an area hospital was a head injury. The driver of the jeep was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

