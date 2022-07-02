19-year-old in critical condition after crash closes road in Grand Haven

A 68-year-old male driving a tanker truck suffered minor injuries.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A crash on Lake Michigan Drive at 114th Avenue in Grand Haven Township has injured two people.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders arrived to the crash involving a semi and car at around 5:46 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old woman from Grand Haven was driving southbound on 144th in a Pontiac G6. She pulled out in the path of a Semi Tanker Truck driven by a 68-year-old male from Indiana.

Firefighters rescued the 19-year-old from the vehicle. She was transported by Aero Med to a Grand Rapids Hospital. Police say she suffered critical injuries.

The 68-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.