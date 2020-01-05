ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 64-year-old woman from Byron Center died after a crash with a pickup truck in Allegan County Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, it happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of 142nd Avenue and 40th Street in Overisel Township.

Investigators said the crash involved a small vehicle and a pickup truck, both with just the drivers inside. Police said the driver of the smaller vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection and drove into the pathway of the pickup truck.

The pickup truck was going east on 142nd Avenue; troopers said the truck struck the driver's side of the smaller vehicle and then drove off the roadway into a field where it rolled over at least once. The smaller vehicle spun out on 142nd Avenue, the press release explained, and came to a stop east of the intersection.

The Byron Center woman was driving the smaller vehicle. She died at the scene of the incident from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old Dorr man was taken to the hospital to treat multiple injuries he got in the crash.

Investigators don't believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

