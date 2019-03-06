GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The next phase of ongoing work to construct a new westbound I-196 on-ramp will close Division Avenue North for a month.

Beginning Monday, June 3, Division Avenue North will be closed between Mason and Crescent streets. The closure is expected to go through July 4.



During construction, vehicles traveling along northbound Division Avenue will still have access to Michigan Street and the businesses in the area. However, Division Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detours. They are:

Northbound – Lyon Street NW to Monroe to Coldbrook

Southbound – Coldbrook Street NW to Monroe to Lyon

The new westbound I-196 on-ramp project:

Reconstructs Ionia Avenue from Michigan Street to the City’s Ionia North parking lot

Ends Ionia Avenue south of the Ionia North parking lot

Provides access to Division Avenue from Michigan Street via Ionia Avenue

Converts Ionia Avenue to a two-way street between the Ionia North parking lot and Fairbanks Street

Removes on-street parking on the west side of Ionia Avenue between the Ionia North parking lot and Fairbanks Street. Parking on the east side of the street will be maintained.

Removes all on-street parking on Ionia Avenue between Michigan Street and the westbound I-196 on-ramp.

Removes the sidewalk on the west side of Ionia Avenue between Michigan Street and the westbound I-196 on-ramp and replaces it with one on the east side of the street

The project came out of the Michigan Street Corridor Plan, which was completed in 2015 and recommended changes for the Ottawa-Ionia I-196 interchange. Work was completed on the Ottawa Avenue off-ramp in 2017.

For traffic conditions in your area, check wzzm13.com/traffic.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.